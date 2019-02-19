Brasier went back to Boston on Tuesday to get an infection on his pinky toe looked at, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

It doesn't appear that the issue is a serious one, so Brasier should be able to remain in the closer conversation for the Red Sox. If he does end up missing time, Matt Barnes could win the job by default unless the team brings in a proven closer.

