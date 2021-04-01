Brasier (calf) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Brasier's move to the IL was fully expected after he suffered a left calf strain during an appearance in a "B" game at spring training earlier this week. A clear timeline for Brasier's season debut likely won't emerge until he's ready to resume throwing again, but Cora noted that he's planning on using the right-hander as his primary seventh-inning man out of the bullpen once he's activated, per Bill Koch of The Providence Journal. Boston plans to use either Adam Ottavino or Matt Barnes as its closer.

