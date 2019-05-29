Brasier was tagged with a blown save after allowing three runs on two hits and a walk without retiring a batter in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Indians.

Brasier was the low-light in a bullpen meltdown that turned a Boston victory into a loss as Cleveland plated five runs in the ninth inning. The positive news for Brasier owners is that he was brought in for a save opportunity to start the ninth inning with Boston leading 5-2, which means he still has the trust of manager Alex Cora. However, the inning went south in a hurry. He gave up a leadoff home run to Roberto Perez, then was touched for a two-run job off the bat of Greg Allen, the Indians' No. 8 hitter who was hitting just .106. Brasier's meltdown comes after a string of positive performances that signaled he was back on track after a shaky beginning to the month of May.