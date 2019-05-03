Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Blows save, takes loss
Brasier (1-1) was hit with a blown save and took the loss against the White Sox on Thursday, recording one out in the ninth inning while giving up three runs (two earned) in a 6-4 defeat for the Red Sox.
Brasier was tasked with protecting a one-run lead, but an error by Rafael Devers and a single by Yonder Alonso set the stage for a walk-off three-run blast by Nicky Delmonico that gave Brasier his first loss and second blown save of the season. It was a tough outing, but he's still done good work out of the bullpen for Boston so far, as he's recorded six saves while posting a 2.57 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP and a 13:2 K:BB in his 15 appearances.
