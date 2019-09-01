Brasier (2-4) was charged with six runs on five hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss in Saturday's 10-4 loss to the Angels.

Brasier entered the contest in the eighth inning with a 4-3 lead, but the Angels opened the inning with three consecutive singles. Brasier left with two men on base, and his replacement, Josh Smith, allowed a three-run home run to tack on some more damage to Brasier's line. The right-hander had allowed only one run over his previous seven innings entering Saturday's contest. He now has a 5.06 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 49:18 K:BB in 48 innings this season.