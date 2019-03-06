Brasier (toe) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The activity represents another step forward for Brasier as he works to recover from a right toe infection that has delayed his Grapefruit League debut. Manager Alex Cora recently expressed optimism that Brasier would be ready to go for Opening Day, but the right-hander's limited game action leading up to the start of the season could hurt his chances of claiming the closer's role left vacant by Craig Kimbrel's departure.

