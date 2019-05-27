Brasier was not used in a save situation Sunday when manager Alex Cora turned to Marcus Walden in a 4-1 win over the Astros.

Brasier has not logged a save since April 21 and is emerging from a rough stretch earlier in May. Walden has been pitching well for Boston and earned high-leverage relief appearances, so he has been added to the mix for save chances. Where this leaves Brasier in terms of save opportunities is uncertain, but he's made three consecutive clean outings and remains part of the late-inning crew.