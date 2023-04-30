Brasier allowed three runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 8-7 extra-inning win over Cleveland.

Brasier was the most egregious part of bullpen meltdown and has allowed multiple runs in five of 14 appearances. He survived an offseason bullpen purge, largely because he was a strike thrower, but the right-hander has walked eight in 14 innings and sports an 8.36 ERA. With news that Kenley Jansen (back) is unavailable Sunday, Brasier, who saved a game earlier in April when Jansen was unavailable, could be in line for another.