Brasier (concussion) was cleared to play catch and resume baseball activities Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Brasier has been on the injured list since late March due to a calf strain, but he was shut down in early June and diagnosed with a concussion after he was hit in the side of the head by a line drive during a simulated game. The right-hander had been nearing his return to Boston's bullpen prior to his three-week shutdown, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action at this point.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Nearing baseball activities•
-
Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Released from hospital•
-
Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Struck by liner•
-
Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Another simulated game scheduled•
-
Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Throws simulated game•
-
Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Nearing rehab assignment•