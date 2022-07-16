Brasier struck out two in a perfect 11th inning Friday to record his first save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Yankees.

John Schreiber, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck -- who blew the save in the ninth but stayed in to pitch a scoreless 10th -- had all seen action already by the time Boston re-took the lead in the top of the 11th, leaving Brasier to handle the save opportunity. Given the 34-year-old's 5.40 ERA through six appearances in July, however, Brasier isn't likely to see consistent high-leverage work after the All-Star break despite getting the job done Friday.