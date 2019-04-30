Brasier (1-0) struck out one in 1.1 perfect innings of relief Monday to get credit for the win in Monday's 9-4 victory over the A's.

Eduardo Rodriguez didn't complete five innings, leaving it to the official scorer to determine which Boston reliever most "deserved" the win, and Brasier was the lucky recipient after he got the final out of the seventh inning and breezed through the eighth. The right-hander now has a 1.32 ERA and 12:2 K:BB with six saves and a hold through 13.2 innings over 14 appearances.