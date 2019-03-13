Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Could play this week
Manager Alex Cora said Brasier (toe) will see game action "toward the end of the week," Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
The Red Sox have a couple of long bus rides Thursday and Friday, and it would be surprising if they sent Brasier on the road for his spring debut, particularly Friday against the AL East rival Yankees. The Sox are home at Fort Myers on Saturday against the Braves.
