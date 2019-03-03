Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Could still be ready for Opening Day
Manager Alex Cora said Sunday he believes Brasier (toe) has "time to be ready for (Opening Day)," according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.
Brasier has been brought along slowly this spring, but no issues were reported after he threw from 90 feet Friday, and he is scheduled to do the same Sunday. Brasier still has several steps to go before he's ready for game action, but with over three weeks to go before Opening Day, there should be time for him to build up before regular-season action kicks off. As things stand, Brasier will toss his name into the mix for Boston's closer spot once he is cleared to pitch in games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Reports no issue after throwing•
-
Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Set to play catch Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Returns to camp•
-
Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Likely back with team soon•
-
Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Battling toe infection•
-
Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Mentioned as option for saves•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...