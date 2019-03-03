Manager Alex Cora said Sunday he believes Brasier (toe) has "time to be ready for (Opening Day)," according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

Brasier has been brought along slowly this spring, but no issues were reported after he threw from 90 feet Friday, and he is scheduled to do the same Sunday. Brasier still has several steps to go before he's ready for game action, but with over three weeks to go before Opening Day, there should be time for him to build up before regular-season action kicks off. As things stand, Brasier will toss his name into the mix for Boston's closer spot once he is cleared to pitch in games.