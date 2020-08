Brasier (1-0) allowed one hit and struck out one over 1.1 innings to earn the win Saturday versus the Nationals.

Starter Chris Mazza went only 2.1 innings, and Brasier was deemed the most effective of five relievers to follow him before Matt Barnes closed it out. Brasier has posted six consecutive scoreless outings spanning 6.2 innings -- in that span, he's allowed four hits, three walks and struck out eight. The 33-year-old has 4.97 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and a 14:6 K:BB across 12.2 innings overall.