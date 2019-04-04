Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Earns first save
Brasier pitched a clean ninth inning to pick up the save in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.
Manager Alex Cora used Matt Barnes in the seventh inning of a tie game to get a big out against slugger Khris Davis, clearing the way for Brasier to pick up his first save after Boston went ahead in the top of the ninth. If Cora continues to use Barnes in high-leverage, non-save situations, Brasier will be in line for a handful of save opportunities in 2019.
