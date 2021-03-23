Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Brasier tossed his first live batting practice of the spring Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic report.s

Brasier will face hitters again in batting practice Thursday as he continues to get his arm conditioned ahead of the regular season. Because Brasier was a late arrival to camp while tending to a personal matter, the Red Sox aren't anticipating that he'll be ready to go for Opening Day, but he shouldn't miss much time beyond that. Once he's fully cleared for game action, Brasier will likely slot into a setup role for Boston.