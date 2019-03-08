Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Game action expected next week
Brasier (toe) threw a bullpen session Thursday and is in line to play in a game next week, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Brasier is working his way back from a toe infection, and the Red Sox hope he can be ready for the start of the regular season. He and Matt Barnes are the primary candidates to replace closer Craig Kimbrel this season.
