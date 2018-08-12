Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Gets big out in win
Brasier retired the only batter he faced in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Orioles.
Brasier, pitching for a third consecutive day, was called on to clean up a bases-loaded mess left by Tyler Thornburg in the sixth inning and struck out Trey Mancini. It's the kind of high-leverage situation that indicates manager Alex Cora's confidence in the unheralded reliever. Brasier was nowhere near the radar when the season started, but has pitched well since being called up from Triple-A Pawtucket, giving up two runs in 15.2 innings (1.15 ERA).
