Brasier recorded the final two outs Friday night against the Orioles to get his third save of the season.

Brasier had to warm up in a hurry to get the last two outs after Tyler Thornburg turned a 6-2 lead into a 6-4 lead by allowing a two-run homer. But this wasn't all a fluke that Brasier was around to get the save - the Red Sox used Matt Barnes to finish the seventh inning.