Brasier allowed two runs on three hits in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Orioles.

Brasier entered the game in the eighth inning in a non-save situation and promptly made it a save opportunity for Matt Barnes, who converted his third of the season. Brasier has allowed runs in each of his last two outings, giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits over one inning.

