Brasier suffered a foot injury Tuesday and was not available to pitch in that night's game, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports. "He was out there throwing today, and his left foot was bothering him, so he was out," manager Alex Cora said.

Details about the nature of the injury are not available. It has potentially serious implications as Brasier has been the club's steadiest and most effective reliever of late. There was no bigger indicator of what Brasier's absence portends than the bullpen's implosion in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. Matt Barnes, Heath Hembree and Craig Kimbrel combined to allow six runs, seven hits, two home runs and three walks over two innings.