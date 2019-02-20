Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Likely back with team soon
Brasier (toe) could return to the Red Sox's spring training facility Wednesday night or Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
As initially suspected, Brasier's infected toe doesn't appear to be of any long-term concern. He figures to be back in camp soon with his eyes on the vacant closer gig.
