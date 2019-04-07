Brasier tossed a scoreless ninth inning, allowing a hit while striking out one batter and earning the save in Sunday's 1-0 victory against the Diamondbacks.

Matt Barnes took the seventh and eighth inning duties Sunday while Brasier was relied on to shut things down. It's looking more like Barnes will be used in high-leverage situations rather than strictly closing games. This would give Brasier more opportunities in the ninth inning and he should be worth a speculative add in all formats.