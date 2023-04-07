Brasier allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one over a scoreless eighth inning to earn his first hold in Thursday's 6-3 win over Detroit.

Brasier made his third consecutive scoreless appearance following an Opening Day meltdown, when he allowed three runs on two hits, two walks, a hit batsman and threw a wild pitch. This was the first time a save opportunity was presented to Boston, and manager Alex Cora signaled his confidence in Brasier, who usually displays better control than the results of his first outing indicated.