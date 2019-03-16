Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Makes spring debut
Brasier (toe) allowed a run on two hits and struck out one in an inning Saturday against the Braves.
The outing marked Brasier's spring debut after being sidelined by a toe infection since early in camp. According to manager Alex Cora, Brasier will be on a program where he pitches every two days, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. That should give him enough time to get ready for Opening Day. Brasier is a candidate to be the closer or share the role with Matt Barnes. At the very least, he'll be a high-leverage arm for Cora.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Throws live BP•
-
Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Could play this week•
-
Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Game action expected next week•
-
Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Bullpen session on tap•
-
Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Could still be ready for Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Reports no issue after throwing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...