Brasier (toe) allowed a run on two hits and struck out one in an inning Saturday against the Braves.

The outing marked Brasier's spring debut after being sidelined by a toe infection since early in camp. According to manager Alex Cora, Brasier will be on a program where he pitches every two days, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. That should give him enough time to get ready for Opening Day. Brasier is a candidate to be the closer or share the role with Matt Barnes. At the very least, he'll be a high-leverage arm for Cora.

