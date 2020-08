Brasier struck out two over a scoreless inning in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Yankees.

In a season when there's been plenty of opportunities for Boston's relievers, this was just Brasier's second appearance. He gave up three runs on three hits over an inning in his first outing. For Brasier, who served as an important set up man in 2018 and closed games in 2019, it looks like he's no longer a trusted member of the bullpen.