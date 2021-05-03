The Red Sox transferred Brasier (calf) to the 60-day injured list Monday.
The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Brandon Brennan, who was claimed off waivers from Seattle and optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Brasier picked up a calf strain late in spring training and recently began a throwing program, but he's not on track to complete his progression until the second half of the month. He should be ready to go around the time he's first eligible to return from the 60-day IL in early June.