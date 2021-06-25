Brasier (concussion) is receiving a medical checkup Friday in Boston and could begin baseball activities if cleared, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

The 33-year-old landed on the injured list since late March due to a calf strain, and he had his rehab derailed in early June when he was struck in the side of the head by a line drive during a simulated game. Brasier has been resting at home while recovering from the concussion, but he may be able to pick up his rehab program in the near future.