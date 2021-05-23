Manager Alex Cora said that Brasier (calf) is "not that far off" beginning a minor-league rehab assignment after the right-hander completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday the Red Sox's spring training facility in Florida, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Before heading out on a rehab assignment, Cora said Brasier will first need to face hitters in live batting practice "a few times." Brasier, who has been sidelined all season with the left calf strain, is expected to work in a setup role for Boston whenever he's reinstated from the 60-day injured list.