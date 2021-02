Brasier has yet to arrive at camp but is expected to do so within a few days, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

There will likely be a handful of players around the league who are delayed due to intake testing, though it's not clear that's the reason for Brasier's absence. He's reportedly gone due to "personal reasons" and hasn't been placed on the COVID-19 injured list. It doesn't appear as though his readiness for Opening Day is under serious threat.