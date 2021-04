Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Brasier (calf) has yet to resume baseball activities, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Brasier has been sidelined since suffering a left calf strain in the final week of spring training in late March. Given that Brasier will still need to complete multiple bullpen sessions and simulated games before being activated from the 10-day injured list, he appears unlikely to make his 2021 debut for at least a couple of weeks.