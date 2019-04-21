Brasier gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless inning to record his fifth save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Rays.

The right-hander continues to be effective in the ninth inning. Brasier now has five saves in six chances to go along with a 1.74 ERA and 10:2 K:BB in 10.1 innings, and with Matt Barnes filling the relief ace role, Brasier should continue to see the majority of save opportunities for the Red Sox.