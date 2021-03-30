Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Brasier will likely open the season on the injured list after suffering a left calf strain while pitching in a "B' game Monday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Due to his delayed arrival to camp, Brasier was already at risk of being excluded from the Opening Day roster, but the injury he suffered Monday appears to have the decision an easy one for Boston. With Brasier likely out for at least the first week of the season, Cora said that Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor would be pushed into more higher-leverage work behind closing options Adam Ottavino and Matt Barnes, per Koch.
