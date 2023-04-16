Brasier picked up the save during Sunday's 2-1 win over the Angels, striking out one over a perfect ninth inning.

Kenley Jansen recorded saves Friday and Saturday, so he was likely unavailable Sunday, which allowed Brasier to get his first save opportunity. The right-hander was sharp and retired Zach Neto, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in order. After giving up three runs in his first outing of the season, Brasier has tossed a scoreless frame in seven of his past eight appearances, recording eight strikeouts during that stretch.