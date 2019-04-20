Braiser posted one strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner to record his fourth save in a 6-4 victory against the Rays on Friday.

It was a nice way to rebound after Braiser blew his first save of the year Wednesday. Even with that blown save, Braiser has strong numbers -- 1.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and nine strikeouts in 9.1 innings. He's also recorded a hold and has walked only two batters.