Brasier struck out one in a scoreless inning to record his seventh save in a 2-0 win over the Twins on Monday.

Brasier was called upon with a two-run lead and delivered three straight outs to nail down the save. The 31-year old was activated from the bereavement list Monday and recorded his first save since April 21. Brasier has a 2-3 record with a 3.64 ERA in 32 appearances this season.