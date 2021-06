Brasier (calf) is now dealing with a concussion and a cut above his ear after Friday's comebacker incident, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The reliever is now resting at home after the scary incident in Friday's simulated game, when he took a line drive to the head and required an overnight stay in the hospital. The concussion comes at an extremely unfortunate time for Brasier, as he was nearing his return to the Boston bullpen.