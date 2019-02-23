Brasier (toe) has returned to camp but has not resumed normal activities, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Brasier flew to Boston earlier in the week to have an infected pinkie toe on his right foot examined. On Friday, he was limited to indoor activities, such as work in the pool and conditioning. "Nothing yet as far as going out there and moving around," said manager Alex Cora.

