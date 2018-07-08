The Red Sox selected Brasier's contract from Triple-A Pawtucket ahead of Sunday's game against the Royals, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

After making seven appearances with the Angels in 2013, Brasier underwent Tommy John surgery the following season and hadn't resurfaced in the big leagues until Sunday. He earned the call to the majors after dazzling as the closer for Pawtucket, recording 13 saves in 40.1 innings to go with a 1.34 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 40:8 K:BB. Expect him to work in the middle innings or handle mop-up duty during his initial appearances with Boston.