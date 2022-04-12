Brasier allowed one run on two hits over a third of an inning in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Tigers.

Brasier didn't get tagged with the loss -- that went to Austin Davis -- but he gave up the game-deciding, two-run home run to Javier Baez. The Red Sox have had nothing but tight games thus far, and Brasier has worked three high-leverage situations, all in which he inherited runners. The Baez homer was the first run that's charged to him, but the reliever has allowed three of six inherited runners to cross the plate. While the Red Sox work without a closer, Brasier is seen as a key piece that could pick up saves.