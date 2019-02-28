Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Set to play catch Thursday
Brasier (toe) is scheduled to play catch Thursday, Guerin Austin of NESN reports.
Brasier has been sidelined for a little more than a week with an infection on his pinky toe, but he's finally ready to resume throwing. Once healthy, Brasier will look to stake his claim on the team's vacant closer role.
