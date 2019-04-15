Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Sets up Barnes
Brasier entered Sunday's game in the eighth inning with Boston leading 1-0 and worked around a walk and a hit in scoreless inning.
Brasier has closed out three games this season, but Matt Barnes was positioned to get the save in this one. The Red Sox scored three times in the bottom of the eighth, so no save was credited, but it does did shed some light on manager Alex Cora's planned usage. Starter David Price was allowed to pitch out of a minor jam in the seventh inning and got Boston into the eighth with the lead. That meant Cora did not have to burn Barnes early to squelch a budding threat, and the manager had Brasier enter to set up the potential save for Barnes. Both relievers are expected to get save chances going forward, with game circumstances dictating which one will be positioned for the save. Cora clearly believes Barnes is his top guy for late-inning, pivotal situations regardless of the inning.
