Brasier allowed two hits and struck out three over 1.1 innings, picking up his sixth hold in Saturday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

Brasier removed any doubt as to which member of the bullpen is the most trusted, high-leverage reliever. He entered with two outs in the sixth inning after Nicky Delmonico's double plated Yolmer Sanchez, reducing Boston's lead to 2-1. Brasier fed Avisail Garcia four straight four-seamers and struck him out on a 98 mph rising heater. One inning later, after the first two men reached on singles, he set down the final three batters, liberally using the same high heat that set down Garcia. The Red Sox relievers have had some trouble of late, but Brasier has stood out. Over the month of August, Boston's bullpen has a 3.79 ERA and a league worst 37.2 LOB% while Brasier has a 1.50 ERA and 89.3 LOB%.