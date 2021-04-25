Brasier (calf) has resumed throwing at the Red Sox's spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla., Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Brasier is limited to playing catch off flat ground at this time while he works his way back from a right calf strain, but the Red Sox are hopeful that he'll graduate to mound work in the near future. The reliever doesn't look like he'll make it back from the 10-day injured list by the end of April, but he could be cleared to make his season debut at some point in early or mid-May.