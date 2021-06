Brasier (calf) is under evaluation at the hospital after being struck in the side of the head by a line drive during a simulated game Friday, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

The 33-year-old has been on the injured list all season with a calf strain but was nearing a rehab assignment before Friday's scary situation. Brasier's rehab program will be put on hold while he's under observation at the hospital.