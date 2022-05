Brasier (0-2) was tagged with Sunday's loss, allowing four runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three over one inning against the Rangers.

Brasier was victimized by Adolis Garcia and Kole Calhoun, who back-to-back home runs off the righty reliever. He's pitched well out of the bullpen until this last week. Brasier's 2.45 ERA blew up 6.57 after giving up six runs on three home runs in his last two appearances. Brasier's allowed four jacks over 12.1 innings (2.9 HR/9).