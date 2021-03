Brasier (conditioning) isn't ready to pitch in games and is throwing a bullpen session Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The 33-year-old isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day after being a late arrival to spring training due to a personal matter, and he's still attempting to catch up to Boston's other relievers. The fact Brasier isn't returning from an injury could allow him to miss minimal time, even if he isn't quite ready for the start of the season.