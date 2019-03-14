Brasier (toe) threw his first batting-practice session prior to Wednesday's game against the Twins, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Brasier, who's been bothered by a toe infection during spring training, could appear in a game this week. Manager Alex Cora played down the late start to game action but acknowledged the reliever will need to catch up in in the last week of spring training. With Boston's closer job available, and Matt Barnes' shaky first two spring outings, Brasier is being closely watched.