Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Brasier is doubtful to be ready for Boston's April 1 season opener versus Baltimore while he works to catch up with the team's other relievers following his delayed arrival to spring training, aChris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Brasier could still avoid being placed on the injured list to begin the season if he's close to being fully ramped up by the time camp breaks, but at this stage, he should be viewed as unlikely to be available at any point during Boston's three-game series with Baltimore. Cora noted that in addition to reporting late to spring training while tending to a personal matter, Brasier likely would have been behind the team's other pitchers in throwing progression after fracturing the pinkie finger in his right hand during the offseason. Brasier has since made a full recovery from that injury.