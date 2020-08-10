Manager Ron Roenicke said Brasier would serve as the Red Sox's opening pitcher in Monday's game against the Rays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Brasier hasn't covered more than an inning in any of his five appearances out of the bullpen this season, so unless he works efficiently in the first frame, expect him to bow out of the game in the bottom of the second. According to Koch, Roenicke suggested a day earlier that Colten Brewer will likely cover the bulk of the innings once Brasier exits the game.